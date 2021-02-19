HOMER - Keith Brannon Wilson, 74, Homer, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021.
Born on July 25, 1946, in Cornelia, he was the son of the late James Lewis Wilson and Flonnie Elizabeth Scales Blackburn. Mr. Wilson was employed with the Georgia Department of Corrections as a correctional officer and retired as a Lieutenant with over 20 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and being the local “fix it man”. Mr. Wilson was a member of Homer Presbyterian Church and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his loving wife, Donna Andrews Wilson, Homer; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Steve Garrett, Clarkesville, Kristy and Dean Ayers, Alto, Krysta and Philip Morrison, Alto, and Pamala and Alan Grindle, Homer; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Donnie Underwood; Homer; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made “In Memory of Keith Wilson” to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
