COMMERCE - Keith Hosch, 71, Commerce, and formerly of Buford, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Corinne Braswell Hosch.
Mr. Hosch was born September 24, 1949 in Buford. Mr. Hosch was a 1967 graduate of North Gwinnett High School. Keith was in the trucking, grading and hauling business.
He is survived by his special friend, Debbie Brown, Commerce; son, Kelley Hosch, Cornelia; granddaughter, Nicole Hosch, Cornelia; aunt, Bernice Hosch Braswell, Sugar Hill, and several cousins.
Graveside service: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Rock Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville with Michael Brown and the Rev. David Sharpton officiating.
