JEFFERSON - Keith Lloyd Conner, 69, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Mr. Conner was born in Miami, Florida, a son of the late Thurman Reed Conner and Marilyn Kathleen Lloyd Conner of Seminole, Florida. Mr. Conner was a retired paramedic with Children’s Health Care of Atlanta.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Maria Isabel Aguilar Conner, Jefferson; two daughters, Joan Dobbs (Michael), Jefferson, and Alexa Pace (Brian), Monticello; three sons, Kyle Conner (Julie), Buford, Nathan Conner (Jackie), Buford, and Jared Conner (Clara), Jefferson; brother, Tom Conner (Bea), St. Petersburg, Florida; grandchildren, Jordan Fraley, Andrea Fraley, Alex Conner, Baylee Pace, Jordan Pace, Weston Conner, Lexis Conner, Avery Dobbs, Mollie Conner, Tristyn Conner, Camryn Conner, Kayden Conner, Riley Pace, Aubrey Conner and Taylor Conner; one great-grandson, Conner Studivant; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Bishop Christopher Walker officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 2- 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear protective masks and maintain safe social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Keith Lloyd Conner to Children’s Health Care of Atlanta at www.choa.org/.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
