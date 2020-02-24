WINDER - Keithan “Kejo” Joran Hillman, 40, Winder, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Noshan Hillman, Lithonia; parents, Joe and Jane Hillman, Winder; one sister, Arkisha Hillman, Winder; one brother, Jameel Hillman, Statham; and a host of relatives and friends.
Viewing: Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Wimberly Center (formally Winder Barrow Middle School) between the hours of 4-7 P.M.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Winder Community Center.
Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
