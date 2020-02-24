WINDER - Keithan “Kejo” Joran Hillman, 40, Winder, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

He is survived by one son, Noshan Hillman, Lithonia; parents, Joe and Jane Hillman, Winder; one sister, Arkisha Hillman, Winder; one brother, Jameel Hillman, Statham; and a host of relatives and friends.

Viewing: Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Wimberly Center (formally Winder Barrow Middle School) between the hours of 4-7 P.M.

Funeral service: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Winder Community Center.

Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 23-29

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.