WINDER - Kellis Claude "Bud" Rogers, 81, Winder, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Bud was born in Marble, N.C., to the late Eddis and Claud B. Rogers and moved to the Winder area in the 1950s. He was a member of Midway Christian Church.
Bud was an independent man, with a bit of a mischievous streak. He was fiercely loyal, hardworking, humble and always looked out for others. He loved deer hunting and fishing.
He had many "Bud-isms" that his family will fondly remember: "Don't take no wooden nickels", "Don't wade in no dry branches", "Don't kill no dead snakes", and "If you need me, I'll call you".
Bud is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Sue Crowe Rogers, whom he loved unconditionally; his children, Kenneth (Becky) Rogers, Deborah (Richard) Hinshaw, Steven (Toni) Rogers and Yvonne Cain; eight grandchildren, Rusty Rogers, Casey Rogers, Taylor Hinshaw, Baylee Rogers, Lindsay Rogers, Brandi Greeson, Christine Mosley, and Ashley Mosley; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family welcomes flowers or a donation to Midway Christian Church in memory of Bud.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Rogers family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In