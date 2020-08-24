COMMERCE - Kelly Dunbar Parham, 86, Commerce, passed away peacefully at Brookside Assisted Living, Commerce, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Mr. Parham, a lifelong resident of Commerce was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Jewel Parham.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Shirley Parham; sons, Kelly (Joy) Parham, Gainesville, and Todd (Stacy) Parham, Panama City Beach, Fla.; and three grandsons, Jordan, Charlotte, N.C., Cameron, Gainesville, and Newbern, Panama City Beach, Fla.
During his lifetime Mr. Parham owned and operated several businesses including a Gulf Oil distributorship, Jefferson Loan Company and Parham Motel’s in Commerce, Cornelia and Ormand Beach, Fla.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations in memory of Mr. Parham be made to the Special Olympics.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
