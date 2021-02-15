k.strickland

JEFFEERSON - Kendall Wayne Strickland, 56, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Mr. Strickland was born in Athens, a son of the late William Delean Strickland and Kathleen Free Strickland of Jefferson. Mr. Strickland was a retired electrician and is also preceded by a brother, William Eugene Strickland.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Darlene Martin Strickland, Jefferson; two sisters, Karen Dill, Jefferson, and Rosie Cash, Bogart.

Mr. Strickland’s wishes were to be cremated and no service held at this time.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

