JEFFERSON - Kenneth Alvin “Duck” Reese, 67, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Mr. Reese was born in Greensboro, the son of the late Alvin and Sara Harrison Reese, was a retired truck driver for Fern Acres and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Reese is preceded by a brother, Dewitt Spain.
Survivors include Mr. Reese’s wife of 38 years, Joan Harrison Reese, Jefferson; two sons, Russ Strickland, Jefferson, and Robert Strickland and his wife Glenda, Elberton; sister, Nancy Miller and her husband Steve, Union Point; grandchildren, Tommy Kines and his wife Rebecca, Kayla Strickland, Russ Jr. Strickland, Casey Strickland, Bethany Strickland, Alyssa Davis, Austin Strickland, Alexis Strickland and Aiden Strickland.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Robert Strickland, Kayla Strickland and Manuel Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Statham. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Leonard Harrison, Jeff Whelchel, Sandy Ferguson, Buck Wilson, Zack Wilson, Logan Wilson and Chris Round.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
