MAYSVILLE - Kenneth Charles “Kacey” Reynolds III, 20, Maysville, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Mr. Reynolds was the son of Kenneth Charles Reynolds Jr., Lawrenceville, and Kelly Denton Reynolds, Maysville. Kacey was a huge Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. He fulfilled a lifelong wish by being able to announce the team’s first-round draft pick at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville.
Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tommy and Carol Denton; and Kenneth Charles Reynolds Sr.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Reynolds is survived by his grandmother, Belinda Reynolds, Gastonia, N.C.; aunt, Heather Moss, Demorest; and cousins, Makayla and Matthew.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation or Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
