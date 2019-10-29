AUBURN - Kenneth Eugene “Browny” Peppers, 87, Auburn, passed away October 27, 2019.
Mr. Peppers was born July 3, 1932 in Barrow County to the late Boss and Martha Kennedy Peppers and had resided here for most of his life. He was a retired machinist with Atlanta Attachments and was a member of Midway United Methodist Church. Mr. Peppers was an Army Veteran of the Korean Era.
Surviving family members are wife, Shirley Brown Peppers; son, Mike Peppers, both of Auburn; grandchildren, Kenny (Linda) Peppers, and Katrina (Jeremy) Ethridge; and great-grandchildren, Summer, Gage and Addi.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
