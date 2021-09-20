COMMERCE - Kenneth Eugene Martin, 72, Commerce, entered into rest Friday, September 17, 2021.
Mr. Martin was born in Hoschton to the late Jack Otis Martin and the late Velma Cordelia Sherriff Martin. Mr. Martin was a member of Galilee Christian Church and was a retired landscaper. In addition to his parents Mr. Martin is preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Otis Martin and Johnny Freeman Martin.
Survivors include brothers, Charles Martin, Danielsville, and Jack Martin and his wife Joan, Jefferson; sisters, Katie Sue Phillips and her husband David, Homer, Wanda Martin and her husband Keith, Maysville, and Tina Martin Gee and her husband Teddy, Jefferson; numerus nieces and nephews; and Mr. Martin’s longtime companion, Deloris T. Carter, Commerce, also survives.
Graveside service: Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Woodbine Cemetery with the Reverend Swayne Cochran officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Woodbine Cemetery.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
