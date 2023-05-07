MAYSVILLE - Kenneth Harold Crenshaw, 73, Maysville, entered rest Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Mr. Crenshaw was born in Commerce, a son of the late Howard and Annie Morris Crenshaw. Mr. Crenshaw was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, held an associate degree and was retired from Estes Truck Line.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Crenshaw is preceded by brothers, Dr. John Thomas Crenshaw and Charles William “Billy” Crenshaw.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Whitmire Crenshaw, Maysville; son, Adam Crenshaw, Homer; daughter, Rachel Crumley, Maysville; two sisters, Mary Ann Cantrell, Arkansas, and Jean Crane, Homer; and five grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with John Wood officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Disabled American Vets or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
