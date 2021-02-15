TALMO - Kenneth Harold Martin, 77, Talmo, entered into rest Friday, February 12, 2021.
Mr. Martin was born in Talmo, a son of the late Fred Harold Martin and the late Kathleen Justus Martin, was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church and was the Founder of M and M Transmission. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin is preceded by brothers, W.A. Martin and Danny Ray Martin; sisters, Mildred Daniel and Linda Sue Massey; and also his wife, Melinda Gunter Martin.
Survivors include two sons, Todd Martin and his wife Cindy, Monroe, and Rick Harold Martin, Winder; daughter, Robby Goss and her husband Ron, Jefferson; one sister, Marie Martin, Cleveland; three brothers, Summie Martin, Gainesville, Roger Martin, Talmo, and Dennis James Martin, Talmo; 19 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Reverend Johnny Knight officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and please wear a protective mask.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
