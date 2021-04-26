vaughn

Kenneth Harold Vaughn, 74, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Born in Stephens County to the late Harold Nathan Vaughn and Frances Louise Manley Vaughn, Kenneth lived in the Winterville area for over 20 years before recently moving to South Carolina. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army and retired from Rockwell Automation. He was a member of Restoration Apostolic Church in Winterville.

Along with his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Paul Vaughn; and his sister, Pamela Vaughn.

He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Odette Vaughn; children, Jason Vaughn (Jenny), Christi Greever (James) and Andrea Butler (Jadren); daughter-in-law, Sebrina Vaughn; sister, Angie Greer (Marcus); brother, Larry Vaughn (Tenna); 10 grandchildren, Rachel Montgomery (Billy), Nathanael Vaughn (Elizabeth), Karen Guest (Dusty), Joshua Vaughn, Marcus Greever (Hannah), Aaron Vaughn, Kenneth Travis Vaughn, Rebecca Greever, Mikaela Rogers and Matthew Greever; and nine great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Funeral service: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Restoration Apostolic Church. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the church.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.

