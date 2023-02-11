WINDER - Kenneth Jerome "Kenny" Brown, 78, passed away in Winder, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Kenny was born on March 14, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Lawrence and Dorothy Brown. He was the owner and operator for Mall Air of Georgia and owned Kenny & Son Klassic Kars specializing in buying, trading and selling. Kenny was also an officer at the Moose Lodge in Winder. He was of the Christian faith.
Along with his parents, Kenny is preceded in death by his wife Karen Earle; sister, Joyce Patient; brother, Ralph Brown Sr.; and daughter, Kerrie Lynn Brown.
Kenny was well known and loved by many people. He enjoyed many things including traveling, gardening, soaking in the sun at the beach, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, working on his cars, tubing and most importantly spending time with his family. Kenny is best described as being witty, handsome, hardworking, generous, thoughtful, a jokester, a family man, thoughtful and many more awesome qualities. He would take the shirt off his back for absolutely anyone in need and he always saw the best in people.
Kenny is survived by his son, Cliff Brown, Hoschton; daughter, Christina Brown, Lake Jackson, Texas; brothers, Larry (Pamela) Brown, Arizona, and Darrell Brown, Missouri; sister, Snookie (Don) Lanning, Missouri; six grandchildren, Shelby Brown, Ryan Brown, Devin Davis, Samantha Davis, Dwayne Murchison and Sherman Myers III; 12 great-grandchildren, Easton, Liam, Jayde, Luis, Zach, Christelle, Lylah, Briana, Christian, Makynli, Zariah and Malayah; sister-in-law, Rose Brown; as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Smith Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
