HOSCHTON - Kenneth Johnson, 72, Hoschton, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Jessie Johnson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Homer and Mildred Wheeler; brother-in-law, Ronnie Wheeler; sister-in-law, Shirley W. Nelson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sherry Jo Wheeler Johnson, Hoschton; children, Erika and Joey Bagwell, Auburn, and April and Steve Bussoletti, Flowery Branch; four grandchildren, Olivia Davis, Anna Davis, Alan Bussoletti and Sarah Bussoletti; brother and sister-in-law, Hiram and Connie Johnson, Athens; sister-in-law, Sandra Wheeler Owens, Buford; special nieces, Casey and Chad Roebuck and their children, Garrett and Anniston Roebuck; other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Johnson was born December 12, 1947 in Toccoa. He was a 1966 graduate of Stephens County High School and a 1968 graduate of Truett-McConnell College where he received his Associate’s Degree. He was a member of Gravel Springs Baptist Church where he was head deacon and taught Sunday School for over 30 years and also was choir director. Mr. Johnson attended broadcasting school where he received his Certified Broadcaster Certificate.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Revs. Calvin Bailey and Chad Roebuck officiating. Interment will be in the Gravel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 6 until 9 p.m., and also on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12 p.m. until time of funeral at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In