JEFFERSON - Kenneth “Ken” Daniel Wood, 49, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, November 1, 2019.
Mr. Wood was born in Decatur, a son of the late Richard E. Wood, Sr. and Linda Plott Wood of Jefferson. Mr. Wood was the owner/operator of B W Grading Contractors and was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors in addition to his mother, is his wife, Allie Wood, Jefferson; son, Dawson Wood, Jefferson; daughter, Addyson Wood, Jefferson; brother, Richie Wood and his wife Melanie, Jefferson; sister, Karen Roberts and her husband Marty, Jefferson; brother, Phillip Wood and his wife Tanya, Jefferson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Tommy Bennett and Frank Wood officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jared Bailey, Jake Skelton, Ethan Bailey, Lee Wood, Ethan Page and Waylon Hoge.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
