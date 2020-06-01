COLBERT - Kenneth “Ken” Louis Cobb, Colbert, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.
Ken was born in Lavonia on January 3, 1951, son of the late Colleen Allen Booth and grandson of the late Parker and Inez Allen of Lavonia.
Mr. Cobb was a 1969 graduate of Franklin County High School and a United States Air Force veteran having served during Vietnam. Upon returning to Georgia, he was employed by Jackson EMC in Jefferson where he worked for 15 years as a chief draftsman and later as a project manager for Tru-Check.
Before his declining health, Ken enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and camping on Clark Hill Lake. He looked forward to SEC football season and the Braves playing each year. He also loved to watch game shows and had a daily ritual of going to the local convenience store to buy lottery tickets. The employees of Neese Grocery will miss seeing him on his daily visits.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Jurelle Webb Cobb; son, Kenneth Troy Cobb, Valdosta; step-son, Reuben (Billie) Bennett, Commerce; step-daughter, Keri (Scotty) Kersh, Demorest; grandchildren, Joanna Cobb and Claire Cobb, Athens, and Kendall Cobb, Watkinsville; step-grandchildren, Will Bennett and Sarah Bennett, Statham; childhood best friend, Rick Tanner, Colbert; sister-in-law, Paulette Bateman, Colbert; aunts and first cousins who loved him dearly; and his beloved feline companion, Sadie, who he affectionately called “Tootsie.”
A private graveside service will be held in the Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce with the Rev. Dwayne Dickerson officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
