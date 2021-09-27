hudson

AUBURN - Kenneth L. Hudson, 61, Auburn, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Kenny was a devoted husband and proud father. He had a tremendous amount of love and loyalty to his family and friends. Kenny had a bright soul and was very charismatic, which he used to make others laugh and smile. He never met a stranger, and for those of us in his life, we were the lucky ones.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Robin; children, Krystal and James; brothers, Terrell and Bobby; and grandchildren, Jayden and Jett.

Arrangements handled by Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, Norcross.

