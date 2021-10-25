Kenneth Lafayette Campbell, 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Mr. Campbell was the son of the late Kenneth and Jonnie Harper Campbell; and was predeceased by his sister, Karen.
Ken was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, moved to Akron, Ohio and eventually settled in Winder with his wife of 15 years, Mary. He loved his four daughters, one step-son, five siblings, three grandchildren, extended family and friends.
He was a dedicated man of God offering worship through his singing. Ken was active in the church with the choir and children’s ministries. Before retirement, he was self-employed traveling to eight southeastern states and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed collecting all things “Campbell”, exploring his Scottish heritage, playing the French horn, going on day trips, and creating collegiate ornaments for craft shows with Mary.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Gardner Campbell; children, Tina Hess (Stefan), Katie Campbell, Karrie Campbell, Kelly Campbell and Scott Odom; siblings, Barb, Bob, Denise and Bev; grandchildren, Tori, Sidney and Liam; and many extended family members who knew and loved him.
Funeral service: Monday, October 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel with the burial at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 25, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
