Kenneth Lamar Childs, 70, passed away February 19, 2020.

A native of Lithonia, Mr. Childs was the son of the late Asa Lamar and Mary Laurens Childs. Mr. Childs was preceded in death by his daughter Kristina Childs. Mr. Childs was retired from Colonial Heating and Air and was owner and operator of Kenny's Heating and Air. Mr. Childs was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Angelia Barber Childs; children, Chasiti (Chris) Weiand, Wendy (Shannon) Wilson, Christina (Michael) Lovell, Kaycie (Bradley) Roberts, James "Jamie" (Michelle) Keen, and Matthew (Stephanie) Keen; brothers, David (Sherrie) Childs and Marvin (Terri) Childs; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. William Whitfield will officiate. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. until funeral hour.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

