COMMERCE - Kenneth Lee Nicholson, 83, Commerce, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. Nicholson was born in Commerce to the late Ernest Lee and Lurline Wofford Nicholson. Mr. Nicholson was a retired manager of Ingles and a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce. In addition to his parents, Mr. Nicholson was also preceded in death by his wife, Ann Satterfield Nicholson; and a son by marriage, Richard Humble.
Mr. Nicholson leaves behind a daughter, Celeste Nicholson Chester (Kenneth), Jefferson; son, Michael Lee Nicholson, Commerce; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Randall Nicholson (Brenda), Commerce, and Jimmy Nicholson (Linda), Tennessee; a son by marriage, Michael Humble (Jeanne); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren by marriage.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Commerce with the Rev. Mike Campbell officiating with the interment following in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations be made to the Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
