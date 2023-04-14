WINDER - Kenneth Lumley, 81, Winder, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Mr. Lumley retired as the shop foreman for Checker Cab with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church where he loved the church and his church family dearly. Kenneth will be best remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
Mr. Lumley was preceded in death by his son, Shaun Kenneth Lumley; parents, Grover and Arizona Flagler Lumley; and siblings, Caroline King, Sybil Crane, Bill Lumley, Margaret Turner and Norma Peppers.
Mr. Lumley is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Rita Casper Lumley; children, Diane (Eric) Rohrer, Sandy Delore, Heather Young, Carlie (Tiffany) Lumley, Ryan Carithers and Brandy (Nathan) Johnson; brother, James Lumley; 18 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mr. Lumley welcomes flowers for the funeral service.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In