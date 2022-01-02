COMER - Kenneth M. Wood, 67, Comer, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
He was the son of the late Reuben and Virginia Wood. Kenneth worked for and retired after 20 years with Alltel and was a volunteer fireman with the Comer Volunteer Fire Department since 1989.
Survivors include sister, Gwen Kelley; niece, Wanda (Jon) Llewallyn; and nephew, Mike (Kim) Kelley.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church. The interment will be in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the church.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
