WHITE PLAINS - Kenneth R. Stansell, 71, White Plains, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his son's residence in Commerce.
Ken, as he was known to family and friends, was born December 27, 1950, in Thomaston, a son of the late Blake Harwell Stansell Jr. and the late Mellie Dawson Stansell Blount. He was a 1968 graduate of Yatesville High School.
He served his country honorably from 1970 until 1972 in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. Following his service, he attended ABAC where he attained his associates degree in Forestry in 1975. He was employed as a licensed forester for Georgia Craft Timber Company for 25 years.
In 2005, he and his son, Jeremy, started Davko Services, a construction company where Ken was president until his health no longer enabled him to work. Ken loved the outdoors and riding horses. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Homer Baptist Church.
Ken leaves behind to cherish his memory, two sons, Blake H. (Jess) Stansell III, Durham, North Carolina, and Jeremy (Jaimee) Stansell, Commerce; a sister, Linda (Fred) Jennart; seven grandchildren, Josiah, Jeremiah, Joshua, Meherrin, Jorja, Dawson and Saylor Stansell; a niece, Carrie (PJ) Stager; and his faithful dogs, Gus and Becker.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with his sons officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest beside his parents in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 1, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Yolany's Hope www.yolanyshope.org.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.
