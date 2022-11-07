WINDER - Kenneth Ray NeSmith Sr., 74, Winder, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022.
Mr. NeSmith was born in Statesboro on April 30, 1948, to the late Albert NeSmith and Bessie Mae Lee. He was a self-employed carpenter most of his life. Mr. NeSmith was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and loved his family and congregation dearly
He is survived by his wife, Frances NeSmith; three sons, Kenny Ray, Tommy Joe and George and their spouses Paula and Lara; four grandchildren, Heather, Allen, Derick and Isaac; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Nesmith family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In