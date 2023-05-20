WINDER - Kenneth Russell Powell, 79, Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Powell was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Katherine Powell; and sisters, Nancy Sosby and Kathy Worthington.

Mr. Powell is survived by his loving wife, Jean Powell, Winder; daughter, Linda (Brian) Baker, Monroe; son, Chris (Hanna) Powell, Jefferson; sister, Kay Ashley, South Carolina; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service: Friday, May 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Donn and Chaplain Laura Davis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Friday, May 19, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted for the service of Mr. Powell.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

