WINDER - Kenneth “Sonny” Reynolds, 85, Winder, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Reynolds served the United States faithfully in the Air Force. He was a deacon at Union Baptist Church where he was a longtime member. Mr. Reynolds will be best remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Reynolds is preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Pauline Reynolds; brother, James E. Reynolds; sister, Doris Reynolds Williams; and great-granddaughter, Eley Martin Bramlett.
Mr. Reynolds is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mrs. Betty Eley Reynolds, Winder; daughter, Lynn (Mike) Bailey, Winder; two grandchildren, Jennifer Bailey and Justin (Ashley) Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Jake and Ford Bramlett; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Mr. Reynold’s grandson, Justin Bailey officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mr. Reynolds welcomes flowers or donations can be made in his memory to Union Baptist Church, 534 Rockwell Church Rd. NE, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In