HOMER - Kenneth Steve Yarber, 67, Homer, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 24, 2021, following an extended illness.
Mr. Yarber was born to the late Roy and Mary Ruth Yarber, In addition to his parents he was preceded by his sister, Rachel Justice. Kenneth was the owner of Yarber's Small Engine Repair where he worked with his son, Richard. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, racing go-carts, gardening and spending time with his family.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 49 Years, Patricia Yarber; daughter and son-in- law, Susan and Todd Martin; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Glenda Yarber; grandchildren, Britni Pilcher, Cori DeAngelis, Hannah Yarber, Ally Martin and Zackary Loudermilk; as well as several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethany Christian Church. The Revs. Swayne Cochran and Johnny Segers will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In