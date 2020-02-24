Kenneth Taylor Sexton, 84, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Franklin County, he was the son of the late Lonnie Sexton and Lillie Miller Sexton. Along with his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hanley Sexton; and his six siblings, Eleanor Murray, Louise Carey, Dorothy Fowler, Doyle Sexton, Ed Sexton and Lon Sexton Jr.
Survivors include his four children, Deborah (Gerry) Burdette, Comer, Lynn (Andy) Adams, Comer, Lee (Cheryl) Sexton, Danielsville, and Timmy (Terri) Sexton, Comer; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Taylor Sexton officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Jeffrey Sexton, Shane Wilburn, Randy Bellew, Bill Sartain, Jeff Cornish and Terry Sexton.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
