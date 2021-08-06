BETHLEHEM - Kenneth Wayne LeCroy, 64, Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Kenneth was in the construction business and enjoyed building houses. He loved helping others and took up fishing in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sarah Saylors LeCroy; brothers, Mitchell LeCroy and Edward LeCroy; sisters Virginia Ann Hill and Melinda Patton.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy LeCroy; son, Walter Wayne LeCroy; brothers, Robert LeCroy and wife Karen; Dennis LeCroy and wife Dianne, all of South Carolina, and William Scott and wife Debbie, Gainesville; grandchildren, Beverly Lee Parker and Brenda Lynn McDonald.

Funeral service: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Bishop Jerry Gaddis will be officiating. Interment cremation.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m.at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 8-14

