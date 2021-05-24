JEFFERSON - Kenneth Wayne Wilbanks, 83, Jefferson passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.
He was the son of the late Bee and Dessie Turk Wilbanks. Mr. Wilbanks was a member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Statham and owned Wilbanks Grading and Landscape Company. In addition to his parents Mr. Wilbanks was preceded in death by brothers, Bennie, Gene and Jarrell Wilbanks; and sisters Addie "Dottie" Dills, Iris Carter and Joyce Fowler.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Beck Wilbanks, of the home; son, Jeff (Debbie) Wilbanks, Jefferson; sister, Sue (Demp) Dalton, Hartwell; brother, Jimmy Wilbanks, Monroe; special nieces, Elaine (Billy) Walls and Deborah "Tootsie" Pressley (Donnie).
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Simmons officiating with burial in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In