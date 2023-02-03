HOSCHTON - Kent Laird, 56, Hoschton, passed away, Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Mr. Laird, a structural steedetailer with Georgia Specialty Metal Supply, was a former Lawrenceville resident and had resided in Barrow County for the past 18 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Laird; nephew, Zachary Stepp; and grandparents, Ray and Betty Laird, Mary Cooper and Willett Williams.
Kent was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church, and while he attended Union Baptist Church, was a dedicated worker for 11 years with The Royal Ambassadors.
Surviving are wife, Andrea Glass Laird, Hoschton; sons, Daniel Laird and Heath Laird, both of Hoschton; mother, Betty Laird Cragin, Lawrenceville; siblings, Wendy Stepp, Buford, Sean (Laurel) Laird, North Hills, California, Michael Laird, Tallahassee, Florida, Jonathan Laird, Marietta and Jeremy Laird, Lawrenceville; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Donna and Larry Glass, Winder.
Funeral service: Friday, February 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastors Chad Mantooth and Irby Stanley officiating. Interment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of choice.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder, is in charge of arrangements, online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In