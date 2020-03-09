CANON - Kermit McGee, 81, Canon, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home.
Born April 27, 1938 in Franklin County, he was the son of the late William Howard McGee Sr. and Mildred (Bailey) McGee. Prior to retirement he was the owner and operator of Kermit McGee’s Garage. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Ann (Kilpatrick) McGee; brother: Howard McGee Jr.; and sister: Beverly Vaughn.
He is survived by his children, David McGee and Pam, Pamela Brown and Gary, and Rebecca Duncan and Bryan; grandchildren, Diana Grafton, Amanda Martin and Greg, Jessica Klein and Tim, Bryanne Smith and Jason, Amy Morris and Chris, Emily Smith and Garrison, Matthew Brown, Alicia Fields and Kevin, and Olivia Duncan and Erin; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Benjamin and Zachary Martin, Garrison, K. J. and Jerra Grafton, Logan and Bailey Ann Klein, Deandra Duncan, Lydia Smith, Lottie-Jo Smith, Cullen and Maxine Fields, Rosalee Morris, Lorelai Morris, Jade Brown and Hudson Smith.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lavonia Chapel of Strickland Funeral Home with the Rev. John Forbes officiating. Burial will follow in the Lavonia City – Burgess Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Attn: Bereavement Meals, 250 Pleasant Grove Road, Lavonia, Ga. 30553.
Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
