HOSCHTON - Kim Richard Kropat, 70, Hoschton, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021.

Mr. Kropat was born August 2, 1950 in Jamestown, New York. He was the son of the late Richard Kropat and Jean (Wells) Kropat.

He served in the United States Army as a reconnaissance pilot. He retired from United Airlines.

He is survived by a number of family and friends.

Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.

Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

