AUBURN - Kim Royster Sharpton, 59, Auburn, entered heaven on April 17, 2020.
Kim was born August 31, 1960 in Winder, and had resided here her entire life. She was preceded by her father, Paul Royster; grandson, Kyson Royster; and spouse, Ronnie Hutchins. Kim was a member of Carter Hill Christian Church.
Surviving are husband, Jessie Randall Sharpton, Auburn; daughter, Lindsay (Billy Ray Wilburn) Royster, Auburn; grandchild, Raelynn Royster; mother, Martha McGaha Royster, Winder; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Jeff Hendrix, Statham; brother, Jeff Royster, Snellville; sister-in-law, Paige Royster, Lilburn; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gail and Dennis Landress, Winder; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chris and Barbara Love, Flowery Branch; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members that loved her.
A celebration of life service will be held at a place, date and time to be announced later when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
