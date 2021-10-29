JEFFERSON - Kimberly Anne Powell Rainey, 51, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Mrs. Rainey was born in Sumter, South Carolina, the daughter of Dennis and Jan Wilson Powell of Kathleen. Mrs. Rainey was a member of Christ Place Church in Oakwood and was a high school teacher with the Jefferson City School System. Being a very caring person, Mrs. Rainey was very much involved in the lives of her children and the lives of her students and was a loving servant of God.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rainey is survived by her husband, James Kevin Rainey, Jefferson; daughter, Kaylynn Adams and her husband Ben, Jefferson; son, Kasen Rainey; Jefferson; brother, Lee Powell and his wife Melissa, Kathleen; father and mother-in law, James and Sherry Rainey, Canton.
Funeral service: Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. from Christ Place Church with Pastors John Kinsey and Jeff Crook officiating. Burial will follow at 4:30 p.m. in the Bonaire Community Cemetery, 221 Church St., Bonaire, Georgia with Pastor Jim Perdue officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Kimberly Powell Rainey to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, Georgia 30502 or at www.eagleranch.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
