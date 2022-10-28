HULL - Kimberly Faye Nix Cowart, 53, Hull, entered rest Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Mrs. Cowart was born in Atlanta, a daughter of the late Dennis Ronald Nix and the late Virginia Jordan Nix, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of New Beginnings Pentecostal Outreach and worked as a medical assistant. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cowart is preceded by a nephew, Timothy Scott Nix.
Survivors include her husband, Ellis Tom Cowart, Hull; son, Dennis Taylor Maddox, Covington; daughter, Haleigh Danyelle Maddox, Covington; step-daughters, Lacie Betts, Colbert, and Danielle Cowart, Comer; step-son Kyle Cowart, Colbert; sister, Connie Lynn (Mike), Jefferson; brother, Michael Nix (Carol), Jefferson; granddaughter, Penelope Jaime; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 4 p.m. from the New Beginnings Pentecostal Outreach, 267 Harold Phillips Road, Jefferson, Georgia, with the Reverend Wayne Norris officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Kyle Cowart, Larry Cummins, Aubrey Watson, Brantley Jones, Daven Sanders and Bo Rowland.
Family will receive friends: Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 1- 4 p.m. at the church and after the service in the church fellowship hall.
In accordance with the wishes of Mrs. Cowart, her remains are to be cremated after the funeral service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
