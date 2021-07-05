HOSCHTON - Kimberly Sue Cruce Mann, 54, Hoschton, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Kim was born December 30, 1966 in Winder. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them and helping other people. Kim was a truly giving person.
Survivors include her sons, Andrew Mann and William Mann, both of Hoschton; parents, Douglas and Phyllis Cruce, Hoschton; grandchild, Hayden Mann, Pendergrass; brother, Greg Cruce and wife Tonya; and nephew, Riley Cruce, all of Braselton.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for family and friends to remember all the good and amazing memories that Kim brought into their lives. Take this time to celebrate and remember the things you remember about Kim. She will be forever in our thoughts and always in our hearts.
Memorial service: Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Allen Stevens will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
