DANIELSVILLE - Kimsey David Fitzpatrick, 76, Danielsville, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Fitzpatrick was born in Commerce to the late Wilson and Mildred Fitzpatrick. He was a retired mechanic with the Madison County School System. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fitzpatrick was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Cassandra Carey.

Mr. Fitzpatrick is survived by his son, Bob Fitzpatrick, Danielsville; daughter, Kim Carey, Augusta; brothers, Barry Fitzpatrick and Millard Fitzpatrick, Neese community; and grandchildren, Trey Carey, Greta Carey and Andrew Fitzpatrick.

No services are planned at this time.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 29-September 4

