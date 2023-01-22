PENDERGRASS - Kimsey Lamar Gray Sr., 57, Pendergrass, entered rest Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Mr. Gray was born in Commerce, the son of the late Douglas Gray and the late Lila Couch Gray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Gray; and a brother, Richard Gray.
Mr. Gray had been working in law enforcement for over 40 years working with the City of Jefferson Police Department, Braselton Police Department, Hoschton Police Department and the Banks County Sheriff’s Department. He retired from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in 2009. Mr. Gray was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Lynn L. Gray, Pendergrass; daughter, Samantha Bock (David), Banks County; two sons, Kimsey L. Gray Jr., Jefferson, and Casey Gray, Pendergrass; three grandchildren, Ireland Gray, Colton Gray and Sarah Faye Bock; two sisters, Connie Fountain, Homer, and Kathy Burton (Charles), Homer; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Friday, January 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Woodbine Cemetery, Jefferson, with the Reverends Barry Bray and James Dumas officiating. Honored as pallbearers are, Chris Poe, Kelly LaCount, Mike Holloway, Kenneth Edge, Dale Dillow and Bruce Harper.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
