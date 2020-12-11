JEFFERSON - Kurtis Shane Cox, 44, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from injuries received in an auto accident.
Mr. Cox was born in Vicenza Italy, the son of the late George Thomas Cox Jr. and Kim Sheila Cox of Douglasville. Mr. Cox was a city councilman for the City of Arcade, a board member of GCLA, a firefighter for the City of Arcade and the owner of Design Logistics. In addition to his father, Mr. Cox is also preceded by a sister, Brittany Cox.
Survivors in addition to his mother, include his wife, Jessica Maria Cox, Jefferson; daughter, Sophia Cox; and son, Jackson Cox, both of Jefferson; brothers, Derek Cox and his wife Melissa, and Alex Cox; sister, Tavie George and her husband Bryan; and grandfather, Harold Askea.
Graveside service: Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Woodbine Cemetery with Fireman's Honors. The family will receive friends at the graveside. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers will be Mr. Cox’s fellow firefighters. Those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and please wear a mask due to the COVID Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cure Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center, North Suite 250, Atlanta, Georgia, curechildhoodcancer.org, or to the Extra Special People, 189 VFW Drive, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677, extraspecialpeople.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
