GEORGETOWN, TENNESSEE - Kyler Lee Tanksley, 19, Georgetown, Tenn. (formerly of Winder) passed away suddenly from a motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Lee will be greatly missed as he had a wonderful, loving and giving heart. Lee was a valued member of the Georgia ClayBusters Shotgun Team through the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP). During his tenure with the Georgia ClayBusters, Lee worked hard to improve and perfect his shooting skills along with competing in numerous registered shoots and winning awards throughout the Southeast. Lee loved the outdoors and fishing and was an avid competitor,
Lee is survived by his father, Tyler (Ashley) Tanksley; mother, Candy Davis; grandparents, Glenn and Cyndee McDaniel and Charlotte Sanders; great-grandparents, Lester and Maxine Elkins; along with several devoted aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church, where Lee was a member, 215 Kilcrease Road, Auburn, Ga. 30011.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 12 to 1 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Georgia ClayBusters or the Barrow County Animal Shelter where Lee was previously employed. Venmo @georgia-claybusters, or mail to Georgia ClayBusters, c/o Glen Thomas, 1159 Holly Creek Church Rd., Comer, Ga. 30629; or Barrow County Animal Shelter, 616 Barrow Park Drive, Winder, Ga. 30680.
