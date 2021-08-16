WINDER - L. Yvonne Reynolds, 85, Winder, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Mrs. Reynolds was a member of the Whistleville Christian Church. She will be best remembered as a loving mother and grandmother that devoted her life to her family and friends. Mrs. Reynolds enjoyed going to yard sales and to local flea markets.
Mrs. Reynolds is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Robert Reynolds; parents, Henry Alonzo Marsingill and Ludie Brewer Marsingill; and eleven brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her children, Linda Faye Reynolds, Robert (Charlotte) Reynolds and Olen Jerome Reynolds; three grandchildren, Robert Barry Jr., Katie and Amanda Reynolds; and eight great-grandchildren, Lily, Allana and Hannah Padavano, Gracie, Klohe and Hunter Reynolds, Christopher Lamb and Carolyne Johnson.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Memorial service: Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Ray K. Fumea and Ray F. Fumea officiating.
Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made to the Barrow County Christian Academy, 83 Patrick Mill Road SW, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
