BRASELTON - Laird Phillips, 85, Braselton, entered into rest Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Mr. Phillips was born in Jackson County, a son of the late Hoyt Luther Phillips and the late Launa Stancil Phillips. Mr. Phillips served his country in the U.S. Army, was retired from Pet Milk Company after 20 years of service and owned and operated P & G Superette in Hoschton, successfully for 24 years. Mr. Phillips was a member of the Braselton Church of God of Prophecy.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Phillips is preceded by a brother, Gilbert Phillips; and his former wife, Joan Phillips.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hayes Phillips; son, Mitch Phillips and his wife Kendra, Braselton, and their children, Adria and Andrew; brother, Dillard Phillips and his wife Diane, Cleveland; nephew, Greg Phillips; and two nieces, Cindy Miller and Patty Phillips also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Peek and Greg Phillips officiating with burial to follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 12-2 p.m., prior to the service. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Dennis Dorsey, Lyndell Reynolds, Larry Beck, Joel Smith, Steve Payne, Lendgrin Maddox and Kel Britt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va., 22215 or at www.diabetes.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
