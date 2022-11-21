WINDER - Lamar Manders, 73, Winder, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Manders served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he served two tours of deployment. He was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School in 1967 and Gainesville College in 1992. Mr. Manders retired from General Motors after 30-plus years of dedicated service.
Mr. Manders is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Cleve Manders and Doris Wilkerson Manders; and daughter, Brandy Manders.
Mr. Manders is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Beverly Orr Manders. Winder; daughter, Misty (Chris) Freeman, Winder; sister, Tina Crain, Good Hope; brother, Mark Manders (Melody Dunn), Statham; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Lauren Freeman.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service with military honors at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mr. Manders welcomes flowers for his funeral service or donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project which was a foundation that Mr. Manders proudly supported as a United States Veteran.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
