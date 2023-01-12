BLAIRSVILLE - Lamar Martin, 63, Blairsville, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023.
Lamar was born June 7, 1959 in Winder, and was preceded in death by his parents, F. G. and Geneva Bramlett Martin; son, Corey Martin; and sister, Glenda Maddox.
A former Barrow County resident, Lamar was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. Things that he enjoyed doing were fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and wood working. He served for 28 years with the Gwinnett County Police Department, beginning as a dispatcher and later serving as the technical services manager. Lamar was employed from 2009 to 2023 as a Motorola Systems Manager. His last selfless donation was of himself, so that others might live.
Surviving are wife, Betty Livingston Martin, Blairsville; children, Wesley Martin, Mineral Bluff, Keri McDaniel, Pendergrass, Livingston Wade Oden, Blairsville, and Taylor Martin, Mineral Bluff; granddaughter, Sarah Martin; sister, Gail Patrick, Hoschton; and brother, Mike Martin, Winder.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Sharon Baptist Church, 1059 Dee Kennedy Road, Auburn, Georgia 30011, with the Rev. Steve Baker, Eddie Henderson and Mike Pearson officiating. Interment will be in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Caitlyn Patrick may be made to The Special Olympics at www.support.specialolympics.org.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
