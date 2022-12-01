JEFFERSON - Lanie Nicole Procuro Callicutt, 30, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, November 11, 2022.
Mrs. Callicutt was born in Douglasville, a daughter of James A. and LaRinda Howell Procuro of Douglasville. Mrs. Callicutt was a teacher with the Douglas County School System and the loving mother of three sons, one of which (Henry Howell Callicutt) entered rest along with his mom in an auto accident.
Survivors in addition to her parents, include her husband, Michael Kent Callicutt, Jefferson; sons, James Kent Callicutt and Jackson Cole Callicutt; brothers, Chase Procuro (Jordan) and Chad Procuro (Mary); father and mother-in-law, Barry and Terrie Callicutt; and brother-in-law, Joshua Callicutt (Courtney).
Funeral service: Friday, December 9, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. from St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
