NICHOLSON - Lanier Coolidge Poe, 91, Nicholson, died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his daughter’s residence.
Mr. Poe was born in Gainesville to the late Paul and Ethel Glenn Poe. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was retired from Westinghouse. In addition to his parents, Mr. Poe was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Nell Wilbanks Poe.
Mr. Poe is survived by his daughters, Brenda Elrod, Talmo, and Deborah Charping, Abbeville, S.C.; sons, Donald Poe, Jefferson, and Paul Poe, Nicholson; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Howington Cemetery with the Revs. Mike Stowers and Chacer Evans officiating. Due to the pandemic, the family request that those in attendance social distance and wear a face covering.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 398, Nicholson, Ga. 30565.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
