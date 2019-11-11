HOSCHTON - Larie Robertson, 78, Hoschton, entered into rest Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Miss Robertson was born in Hoschton, a daughter of the late Grady Leoard “Slim” Robertson and the late Maggie Lorena Matthews Robertson. Miss Robertson was an honor graduate of the Braselton High School and of the Massey Business College. Retiring from Hoschton Garment Company, Miss Robertson enjoyed a long career as office manager and was a member of the Walnut Fork Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Miss Robertson is preceded by two sisters, Marie Johnson and Demaris Anglin; one brother, William Royce Robertson; and two nephews, Jeff Johnson and Bryan Anglin.
Survivors include a sister, Corien Robertson Hix, Hoschton; brother, Quentin Robertson, Hoschton; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Punk Hix, Brian Wood, Shannon Robertson, Lane Robertson, Thomas Robertson and Drew Collins.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 11, 2019 from 12-2 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
